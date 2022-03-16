$0.08 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 63.64%.

BDSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 159.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

