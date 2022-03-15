Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Short Interest Update

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 85,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,722. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZWS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

About Zurn Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.