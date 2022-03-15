Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

ZM stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 160,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,036 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

