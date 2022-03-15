Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.28. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,036. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

