Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Short Interest Update

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 204,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

ZNTE opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Zanite Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

