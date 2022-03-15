Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

