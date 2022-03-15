Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Buy

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 111,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,017. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $649.58 million, a P/E ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.