Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

USX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,729. The company has a market cap of $210.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 281,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 211,832 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

