Zacks Investment Research Lowers TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TASK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TASK stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,069,000. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its position in TaskUs by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $48,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $36,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

