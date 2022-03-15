Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “
NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 319,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,881. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.00.
Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
