Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 319,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,881. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

