Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guild (NYSE:GHLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE GHLD opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

