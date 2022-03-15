Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “
AMRX stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.