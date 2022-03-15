Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Health.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Shares of HLTH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 220,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Health (HLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.