Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $399.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.