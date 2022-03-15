Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 198,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,485. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

