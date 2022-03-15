Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

