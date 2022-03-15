Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.14 and the lowest is $3.76. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $15.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $16.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 297,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,706. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

