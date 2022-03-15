Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will post sales of $677.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $674.50 million. Caleres posted sales of $570.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caleres.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAL opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

