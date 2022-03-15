Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will post sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $19.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

BCE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 97,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 113.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

