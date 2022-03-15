Zacks: Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

