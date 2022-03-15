Zacks: Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Western Union also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. 75,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,019. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

