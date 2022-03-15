Zacks: Analysts Expect Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nextdoor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextdoor will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nextdoor.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KIND traded up 0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 5.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,093. Nextdoor has a 52 week low of 4.86 and a 52 week high of 18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,342,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,240,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,450,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,266,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $21,093,000.

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

