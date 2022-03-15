Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,674,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,779,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

