Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Greenlane reported sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $166.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.04 million to $166.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $245.65 million to $295.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

GNLN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 223,875 shares of company stock worth $165,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $31,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

