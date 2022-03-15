Zacks: Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.86 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $15.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $99.30 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

