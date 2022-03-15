Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.37. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

ECPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $61.37. 7,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,578,800. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

