Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded up $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 393,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.99. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

