Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

