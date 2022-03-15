Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avista’s earnings. Avista posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avista will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avista.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock worth $629,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

