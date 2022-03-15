Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $753.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

