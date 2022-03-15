Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.72. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

