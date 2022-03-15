Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Receives C$4.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

XBC.V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

