Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of WK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

