Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75.

