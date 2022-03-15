Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.06% of American Well worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Well by 163.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 166,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $805.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.55. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $26,894.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,658 shares of company stock worth $2,739,103. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

