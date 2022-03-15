Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,283 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

