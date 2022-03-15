Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,500 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,982,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of EGBN opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

