Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $641,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

