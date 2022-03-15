Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $270.14 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $245.12 and a twelve month high of $293.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.31.

