Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5,300.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,436.33.

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

