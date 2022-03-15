Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Stake Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wipro by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 118,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Wipro Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.