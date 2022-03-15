Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Shares of CANSF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Willow Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.46.
About Willow Biosciences
