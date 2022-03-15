Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 13,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,128. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 43,709 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Earnings History for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.