Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Announces Earnings Results

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 13,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,128. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 43,709 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

