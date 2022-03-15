Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Up 59.9% in February

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the February 13th total of 938,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

WSR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 1,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,766. The company has a market cap of $630.12 million, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 165.39%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

