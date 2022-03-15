White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $2,072,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $31,469,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 264.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

WTM stock opened at $1,050.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,039.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,056.37. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,243.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.12%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.