Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 17,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

