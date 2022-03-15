Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 375 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

