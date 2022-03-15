Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

