Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

IVV stock opened at $418.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

