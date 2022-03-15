Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE CL opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

